$474.10 Million in Sales Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post sales of $474.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.40 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SERV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of SERV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,750.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

