$433.40 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report sales of $433.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $415.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

Shares of WST opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,266.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,004,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,028,000 after purchasing an additional 974,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,279,000 after purchasing an additional 298,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.