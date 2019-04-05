4,305 Shares in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bemis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,536,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 551,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

BMS stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

