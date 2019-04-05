3M Co (MMM) Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

