37,739 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,827,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $261,000,579.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,304,427 shares of company stock worth $269,243,779 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $89.73 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cannonball Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

