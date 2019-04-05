36,587 Shares in Ball Co. (BLL) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,401.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,095. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “36,587 Shares in Ball Co. (BLL) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/36587-shares-in-ball-co-bll-acquired-by-dorsey-wright-associates.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.