34,000 Shares in IBM (IBM) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 127.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,507. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

