3,108 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,236,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of COP opened at $65.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

