$3.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $91.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

