$289.42 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post sales of $289.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.57 million and the highest is $291.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $278.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after buying an additional 222,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $20,275,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $21,270,000.

Shares of BJRI opened at $47.01 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

