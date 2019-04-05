$269.79 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report sales of $269.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.29 million. NuVasive reported sales of $260.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

NUVA opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.44. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

