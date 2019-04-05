2,648 Shares in CME Group Inc (CME) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

CME opened at $169.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

