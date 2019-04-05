21,329 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,820,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,097,000 after purchasing an additional 839,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “21,329 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/21329-shares-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc-purchased-by-sound-view-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.