$201.32 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce $201.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.08 million and the highest is $201.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $198.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $890.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $901.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $31,037.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,019. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.