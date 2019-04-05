$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. L3 Technologies posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 59.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 12,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLL traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.78. 395,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,015. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

