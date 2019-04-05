$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.94. Amc Networks posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Amc Networks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

