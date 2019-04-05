$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.23. 141,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,918. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $218,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $318,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $237,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

