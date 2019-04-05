1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS (FVD) Stake Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS accounts for approximately 2.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 877,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,275. 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $32.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

