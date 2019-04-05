PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,388 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM alerts:

FTA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.00.

WARNING: “1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (FTA) Holdings Increased by PFS Investments Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/1st-tr-large-ca-com-fta-holdings-increased-by-pfs-investments-inc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1618 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.