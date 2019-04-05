1,680,842 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 798,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,680,842 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Purchased by Norges Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/1680842-shares-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd-purchased-by-norges-bank.html.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.