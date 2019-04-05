$145.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report sales of $145.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.23 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $144.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $621.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $661.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $675.12 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $726.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,762 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.04. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.