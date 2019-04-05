13,740 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $854,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $8,494,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $3.79. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

