$137.88 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage Inc (LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will announce $137.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.60 million. Life Storage posted sales of $133.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $566.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $572.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $580.10 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI cut Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,534,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 56.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,796,000 after buying an additional 83,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $102.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

