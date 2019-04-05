$136.12 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $136.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $71.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $671.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.61 million to $733.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $967.52 million, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $17.07 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $104.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,777,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,363,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,343,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,730,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.94 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.73, a P/E/G ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

