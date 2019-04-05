12,612 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 504.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 121.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,125,000 after buying an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.56. The company had a trading volume of 886,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,579. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $307.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.16.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,573. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

