1,132,557 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,132,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,308,000 after buying an additional 831,086 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,102,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

