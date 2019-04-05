$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Atmos Energy reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 914,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,757,000 after acquiring an additional 335,436 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,574,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,699,000 after acquiring an additional 485,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,186,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 368,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

