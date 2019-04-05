$0.96 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.89. Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,469,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,067,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 143,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 518.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

