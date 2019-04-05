$0.88 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,487,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,435 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 963,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

