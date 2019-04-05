$0.83 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.73.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $287.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.13. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 938,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

