$0.80 EPS Expected for Macerich Co (MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Macerich reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.64 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other Macerich news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 1,008.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,907,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 9,289.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,893,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macerich by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,350,000 after buying an additional 1,383,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

