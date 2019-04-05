$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $670,966,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,536,000 after buying an additional 210,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after buying an additional 132,805 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 926,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

