$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $113,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

