-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.29.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

