-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 78,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

