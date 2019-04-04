Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,257,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,088 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $5.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.
