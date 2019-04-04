Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,257,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,088 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/zynerba-pharmaceuticals-zyne-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.