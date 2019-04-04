Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) & NetGear (NTGR) Critical Analysis

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zoom Technologies and NetGear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.92%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetGear is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 95.08, suggesting that its stock price is 9,408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A NetGear -0.19% 8.66% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and NetGear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetGear $1.06 billion 1.03 -$9.16 million $1.74 19.82

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetGear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetGear beats Zoom Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

