Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) COO Sells $176,539.84 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,837.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZAYO. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

