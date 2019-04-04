Zacks: Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.10 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Smith Micro Software an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.33. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

