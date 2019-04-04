Zacks: Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sify Technologies an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.59 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

