Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuinStreet (QNST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.79.

QNST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,599. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in QuinStreet by 1,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,156,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 770,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 215.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,999 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 713,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 519,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

