Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.25.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,720. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $270,385.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.