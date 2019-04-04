Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQB. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Securities dropped their price objective on Aquabounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

AQB stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 12,214.12%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquabounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.