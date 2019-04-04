Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to Hold

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

ATSG stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Hete purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,275 shares of company stock worth $778,477 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 223,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

