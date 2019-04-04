Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneCastle Financial (BANX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

BANX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.47. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

