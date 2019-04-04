Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Sell

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now, primarily due to changes in accounting policies and packaging expenses of BC & Goody’s brands. Moreover, sluggish performance in North American and International segments hurt the top line to some extent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Persistence of such trends is a threat to the company’s performance. Apart from this, the company is exposed to foreign currency headwinds and stiff competition. On the flip side, Prestige Consumer has a strong bottom-line surprise history. In fact, the third-quarter results mark the company’s fourth consecutive earnings beat. A strong financial profile boosted the bottom line in the said period. Further, the company boasts a robust free cash flow position that is helping it reduce debt level.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Desjardins cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,155. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,411,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

