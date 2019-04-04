Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

