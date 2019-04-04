Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amerigo Resources (ARREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

