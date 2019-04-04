Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tecogen (TGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

TGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 0.11. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Tecogen worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

