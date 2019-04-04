Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Hold

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BWS Financial cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

IPAR stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $359,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $44,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,042. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.